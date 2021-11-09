USD 457 Board gets update on 2021 graduation rates

USD 457 Board of Education got an update on the graduation rate for 2021 at their regular meeting Monday.

Steve Nordby, Garden City High School principal, said there was about a half a percentage point gain in the graduation rate for 2021 from 90.3% to 90.8%.

Nordby said they're proud of the gain.

"Our goal is always to keep climbing, little-by-little," he said. "Once you get to 90% those gains become a little harder to get sometimes, but we're still working at it, we're still working hard to do that and we're right at or above the state average, which is something that we're proud of."

Factors that influence the graduation rate yearly include: migratory population, languages/English Language Learners program, GCHS layout and the Ninth Grade Academy, Senior Conferences/IPS, Truancy Diversion Program and partnerships with including JAG, CIS and Garden City Community College.

Nordby said the district has a very migratory population, so lots of students come and go and some have gaps in their schooling.

The formula used nationally to determine graduation rates is a hard and fast formula that is very rigid, Nordby said. In that formula, once a student enrolls as a high school student a clock starts ticking where they have four years to graduate which goes all the way until Sept. 30.

The clock doesn't stop ticking if there is a gap in someone's schooling, Nordby said.

"It's four years, it doesn't matter if there's a gap in the learning in there or not," he said. "It's four years from the time they first enroll in high school somewhere."

All the languages spoken in the district and the ELL population also figure into things, Nordby said. Sometimes students come to GCHS that might be part of a refugee organization and come to the school with gaps in their schooling, one year, four years, etc. However, they only have the four years to meet the requirements for graduation.

"Sometimes they have enrolled in another school then taken a gap for a couple years and then they come to Garden City High School and the clock started ticking a couple years ago," he said. "We've got some things that go, that work against us that we work with, but we've got a lot of things that work in our favor too, and a lot of things that you as a board have supported that have worked in our favor."

Nordby believes the layout of GCHS, the Academy system, especially the Ninth Grade Academy is a positive factor as it essentially makes a big school smaller.

Another factor that Nordby believes is a positive is the institution of their Senior Conferences system, where they're starting to talk with students and their families about their post-secondary plans and making arrangements for their next step, whatever that may be.

"It helps us keep them engaged and involved in high school," he said. "That goes along with our whole Plan of Study System where we can get kids thinking about the long game instead of the short, just what's right in front of them."

Cooperation with the Truancy Diversion Program and the court system to keep students in school and keeping them focused and working with families towards graduation is also a positive factor towards graduation rates, Nordby said.

"That got to be a little tougher the last 18 months when the courts weren't necessarily in session and they weren't seeing people necessarily face-to-face, but still, it's a good partnership," he said.

Partnerships with different programs such as JAG, Communities in Schools and with Garden City Community College also work in favor of keeping students engaged in school and working towards graduation, Nordby said.

Nordby also touched on the five-year graduation rate, students who may have not graduated in the allotted four years for one reason or another by that Sept. 30 deadline, but persisted and were able to graduate.

"That number is increasing also, we're getting more kids with their diplomas," he said.

The GCHS 2021 five-year average is 91.8%.

Graduation rate at GC Achieve was also presented at the meeting.

Lucas Sullivan, principal at GC Achieve, said the four-year graduation rate is a combination of the Virtual Academy and the Achieve High School.

The graduation rate for 2021 was 73.7%.

While they are separate entities the data for each will be separated starting next year, Sullivan said.

"We didn't get an official number from the state, but going through each graduate with Mrs. Morman, we feel like the Virtual Academy's somewhere around 70% and then the High School graduate rate was up near 78% or 79%, but this is what we have to work with from the state," he said. "Next year they will be separated out, they'll be the high school and they'll be the Virtual Academy."