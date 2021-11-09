SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 49 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,703 as of Monday, with an increase to 364 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,,609 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 30 cases pending as of Monday. The FCHD positivity rate has increased to 31.8 percent.e

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 16 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,252 as of Monday. Seward County added 23 positive cases to its total of 4,722. Stevens County increased by 24 positive cases as of Monday for an overall total of 890. Grant County added eight cases for a total of 1,317 while Gray and Meade Counties each added seven cases for totals of 905 and723, respectively.

Kearny County added five cases for a total of 814. Morton and Scott Counties each added four cases for totals of 410 and 815, respectively. Haskell, Stanton and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 588, 298 and 303, respectively. Hamilton and Lane Counties added one case each for totals of 300 and 174, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,703

Ford - 7,252

Grant - 1,317

Gray - 905

Greeley - 168

Hamilton - 300

Haskell - 588

Kearny - 814

Lane - 174

Meade - 723

Morton - 410

Scott - 815

Seward - 4,722

Stanton - 298

Stevens - 890

Wichita Co. - 303

The state of Kansas has over 442.200 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.