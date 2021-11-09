Mobile Food Pantry set of Thursday

The Telegram staff

The monthly Mobile Food Pantry for Finney County will be held on Thursday at The Community Church, 614 N. 13th. The event will run from 1 - 2:30 p.m., or while the supplies last.

The event is open to all residents, with the only requirement when signing in is to provide the individual’s zip code and how many are in the household.

Distribution is limited to one visit per household and patrons can only pick up for one household.

The event is sponsored monthly by the Kansas Food Bank, Tyson Foods and Genesis Family Health.