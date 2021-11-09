GCHS to perform musical this week

The Telegram staff

The Garden City High School drama department will present the musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The performances will be held in the Garden City High School auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

The wearing of facemasks and social distancing are encouraged during the performances.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a three narrators, the musical follows preferred the son, Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of genres, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

Appropriate for all audiences and groups, “Joseph” is performed hundreds of times a year by schools across North America, the U.K. and around the world (concordtheatricals.com)

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door. Tickets may be purchased at https://gchsdrama.booktix.com/ or from a cast or crew member. The box office opens an hour prior to the production for the purchase of tickets at the door. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards are accepted.

For more information, contact Alice Hilt at 620-805-5558.