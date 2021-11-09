County Commission rescinds change to early retiree insurance payments

Finney County Commission approved a resolution of a draft review of the county's Early Retirement program at a special session on Monday.

In essence, the resolution rescinds the motion that was made at the Sept. 20 meeting in regards to insurance contributions through the county's health insurance program.

At the Sept. 20 meeting, the Commission approved increasing the retiree contribution to 50% of the full health insurance premium in 2022 with a 5% increase annually up to a maximum of 75% until they reach 65 years of age.

This change will remain in effect for those retiring after, subject to Oct. 1 but before Jan. 1, 2022.

The resolution rescinded the change for current early retirees, so they will maintain the policy that was established prior to Sept. 20. That policy states that retirees will pay the same premium that current county employees, who are on the family plan, pay.

In other business, Stephanie Shockley was sworn in as the new Register of Deeds.