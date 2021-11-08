Pioneer families honored at Historical Society ceremony

Finney County Historical Society honored two area pioneer families Saturday at their 45th annual awards banquet.

Typically held in April, the banquet was postponed from April due to public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ensign D. and Harriet R. Downer family and the Hendrik and Jan Rijfkogel families were chosen to receive the 45th Annual Finney County Pioneer Awards in 2020, however receipt of the honors was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.

Local homesteaders, trail blazers and pathfinders have been annually honored by the FCHS since 1974 with the Finney County Pioneer Award, and they will do so again.

More that 126 families, couples and individuals have been recognized based on long-term presence and significant contributions to local history.

Many men and women have played roles in establishing Finney County over the past 142 years. They include pioneers in farming, ranching, business, education, public service and additional endeavors, along with those arriving from other places, states and nations.

The Pioneer Committee of the FCHS Board of Directors make the selection or honorees, including this year's honorees the Ensign D. and Harriet R. Downer family and the Hendrik and Jan Rijfkogel family.

The Downer family can trace their history in Finney County to the early 29th century. Married on July 4,1883, Ensign and Harriet Downer arrived in Kansas two years later, relocating to Garden City after first passing through it in 1901.

Engisn Downer was a native of Iowa who farmed and raised cattle, while Harriet Downer came from Illinois and worked with Dr. Stanford Bailey, as well as being involved in church and charity work.

The couple had eight children, including Harold Burl Downer who had four children with his wife Alta M. Linfoot Downer. Their youngest child, Keith L. Downer, lives in Garden City today with his wife Candy.

Keith Downer is a retired veteran feedlot cowboy and a well-known, published southwest Kansas cowboy poet. He was inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2020 in part for maintaining his family's traditional association with cattle, horses and Western cowboy culture.

He also is a long-time FCHS board member and volunteer.

Keith Downer said his family has been in Garden City and Finney County for along time and the area has been good to his family and others and that there were always good jobs and good people, which he credits to his family's success.

"Good things have been the reason we have been, feel like a successful family in Garden City," he said. "Love it."

He feels proud to have his family recognized by the Finney County Historical Society for their contributions to the area.

"I'm very proud of what they've done, what they've achieved in their lives," he said.

The Rijfkogel family came to Garden City in 1961 after first being uprooted by the Nazi invasion of Holland during World War II. Hendrik Rijfkogel fled with his mother and sister during the 1940s to what was then the Dutch East Indies after the Germans abducted and killed his father.

Hendrik Rijfokogel served in the Dutch Army for 15 years, where he met his future wife Jan Nio. The family was uprooted a second time when Indonesia gained Independence from Holland.

Jan Rijfkogel said she lived in Holland for 10 years. She was in Semarang and her husband stationed in Jakarta, so when a telegram came stating they had to go back to Holland she didn't get the change to say goodbye to her mother or anyone. After that it was 24 days and nights on a ship to reach Holland.

In 1961 the Rijfkogel family emigrated to the United States from the Netherlands, with assistance from the United Presbyterian Church, to Garden City. The family earned American citizenship in 1967.

At that time Hendrik Rijfkogel operated a janitorial service. He lost his life in a 1972 highway crash.

Jan Rijfkogel said the time after her husband's death was hard as she had seven children, some of whom were still quite young.

"One of them he was in college and Henk, he was drafted in the service," she said. "At that time I didn't know what the future of my children would be – nothing. But you know, God is good if you serve him ... God has always been good with me and the country. The country is a lot of opportunity if you just press it on."

Hendrik Rijfkogel's eldest son Hendrik "Henk" Jr., was serving in the U.S. military at the time in Vietnam and was sent home and took over the business, which he still operates today as Henk's Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning.

In addition to Jan Rijfkogel and Henk Rijfkogel the family includes sons Alphons, Samuel and Emmanuel and daughters Johanna, Mirjam and Ester.

Henk Rijfkogel said his mother has been blessed with 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

"We were a family of eight when we came here, now we're a little over 100," he said. "Mom's been blessed, so has the Rijfkogel family been blessed by that."

He is humbled by the Historical Society's recognition of his family.

"I know there are others that have been mentioned and they picked us out of that bunch, it humbles me." he said. "I heard about it and trying to let that soak in, but we're grateful, we're honored and blessed by it."