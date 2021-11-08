New scholarship, internship created at GCCC

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College and Accelacare Physical Therapy have combined to create a new opportunity for students, with a combined $2,000 scholarship and paid internship.

The first recipient of the Accelacare-GCCC Scholarship is Cielo Garcia, from Hugoton.

Garcia is a nursing major at GCCC. She is working her way up the nursing field to pursue her dreams of becoming a registered nurse. Cielo is also a cross country and track runner for GCCC. Through the internship opportunity, she serves as a rehabilitation technician for Accelacare Physical Therapy.

“I wanted to work at Accelacare because I like to work with people, I like to help out others and, here at Accelacare you get to help others” Garcia said. “Another reason why I choose to work at Accelacare is, because you get to see a lot of insight of what a physical therapist does. Since I've started working here at Accelacare, I have learned a lot about the body that I did not know, and even though physical therapy isn't my major, learning about the body and the muscles help me out a lot in my nursing major.”

The Accelacare-GCCC scholarship is open to current GCCC students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, an interest in healthcare, the capability and skill with helping others, and the ability to speak both Spanish and English. It allows the student to be a critical part of the team that makes sure that each patient’s experience is maximized - from beginning to end.

Accelacare provides support and training to help a student grow into the role. The application is available on their website: https://www.accelacarept.com/employment-applicationform/?position=Rehab%20technician&fbclid=IwAR3379B1EDDKXTsqQOL2hIFot_6lyCQlHaMhIv Gxn1uimg_EPmKn6hJYEVg.