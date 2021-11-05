SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 45 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,654 as of Friday, with a decrease to 348 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,576 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 35 cases pending as of Friday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 30.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 26 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,236 as of Friday. Seward County added 20 positive cases to its total of 4,699. Stevens County increased by 21 positive cases as of Friday with an overall total of 866 while Grant County added 15 cases for a total of 1,309. Morton County added eight cases for a total of 406.

Kearny and Scott Counties each added seven cases for totals of 809 and 811, respectively. Gray, Hamilton and Meade Counties each added six cases for totals of 898, 299 and 716, respectively. Haskell and Stanton Counties added five cases each for totals of 586 and 296, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,654

Ford - 7,236

Grant - 1,309

Gray - 898

Greeley - 168

Hamilton - 299

Haskell - 586

Kearny - 809

Lane - 173

Meade - 716

Morton - 406

Scott - 811

Seward - 4,699

Stanton - 296

Stevens - 866

Wichita Co. - 301

The state of Kansas has over 440,300 confirmed positive cases overall as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.