Location changes for GCCC veterans speaker

The Telegram staff

Garden City Community College will be hosting Lt. Col. Brian E. Mead, United States Marine Corps Reserve and Garden City area native, at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 as a Veterans Day speaker. The location of the presentation has changed to GCCC’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in part to celebrate the annual U.S. Marine Corps Birthday, Nov. 10, and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

For more information, please contact Leonard Hitz at leonard.hitz@gcccks.edu.