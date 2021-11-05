Kansas railroad history on tap for museum program

The Telegram staff

Southwest Kansans can learn how steel rails the steam locomotive impacted the development of the state in an upcoming program sponsored by the Humanities Kansas organization and hosted by the Finney County Historical Society.

The program is entitled “Railroaded: The Industry that Shaped Kansas,” and it will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Mary Regan Conference Room at the Finney County Historical Museum, presented by Dr. Leo Oliva.

Oliva, an author and retired Fort Hays State University history professor from Woodston, is a member of the Humanities Kansas Speaker’s Bureau and his appearance is funded by a grant from the organization.

Oliva’s session is expected to illuminate how the extension of rail lines across Kansas affected the life or death of numerous communities, as well as immigration and settlement, the beef cattle industry and the lives of Native Americans on the plains. The speaker has written more than a dozen books about Kansas, the Santa Fe Trail and other aspects of history, and he presented a previous program about the trail at the museum last spring.

The evening program will be preceded at noon Nov. 10 with a presentation by Museum Education Coordinator Johnetta Hebrlee, also about 19th Century railroad development.

The museum is located at 403 S. Fourth St. in Garden City’s Finnup Park, and those attending should use the north entrance. Refreshments will be provided and those who wish are welcome to bring their own dinner.