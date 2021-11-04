SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 29 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,609 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 349 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 16 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been five additional deaths since Monday for a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,545 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 45 cases pending as of Wednesday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 30.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 14 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,210 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 19 positive cases to its total of 4,679. Stevens County increased by 26 positive cases as of Wednesday with an overall total of 845 while Grant County added 22 cases for a total of 1,294. Scott County added 11 cases for a total of 804.

Gray, Kearny and Meade Counties each added 10 cases as of Wednesday for totals of 892, 802 and 710, respectively. Morton County added seven cases for a total of 398 and Haskell County added six cases for a total of 581. Hamilton County added five cases for a total of 293. Lane County added four cases for a total of 173 while Wichita County added three cases for a total of 301. Greeley and Stanton Counties each added two cases for totals of 168 and 291.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,609

Ford - 7,210

Grant - 1,294

Gray - 892

Greeley - 168

Hamilton - 293

Haskell - 581

Kearny - 802

Lane - 173

Meade - 710

Morton - 398

Scott - 804

Seward - 4,679

Stanton - 291

Stevens - 845

Wichita Co. - 301

The state of Kansas has over 438,100 confirmed positive cases overall as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.