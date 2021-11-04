City Commission discusses fall cleanup, approves contracts

Fall Cleanup went well this year with many residents utilizing the service.

Tyler Patterson, Garden City Public Works Operations Manager, gave a report to the City Commission Tuesday on the 2021 Fall Cleanup which ran from Oct. 4-18.

Patterson said the free service is provided by the city to keep the city clean and to keep clutter out of alleys that can become a safety issue at some point.

During the cleanup, Waste Connections, the owner and operator of the landfill, and also Finney County, give the city a discounted rate per ton, Patterson said.

"We saved $10,471.67, with a total expense for the city of $17,482," he said. "This rate is usually $44.54 per ton, so we get a discounted rate that's really good and helps out."

219 loads were hauled to the landfill, Patterson said. It totaled to 235 tons, or 475,000 pounds. Additionally there was 175 loads of tree limbs that were taken to another site.

Four Public Works departments - traffic, solid waste, recycling and street - work together to make the program happen, Patterson said. It's kind of a big team event that takes place for two weeks.

"We actually have two crews that go out and they just hop from basically neighborhood, block-to-block," he said. "It's really nice, we didn't have any injuries this year, I mean you think about it every stop you have something sharp – nails sticking out of boards, heavy kind of awkward objects that you got to deal with."

Commissioner Troy Unruh said the spring and fall cleanup programs is one of the best used programs that the city has, people really appreciate it and so does he as it keeps the city beautiful.

In other business, the Commission approved the purchase of 60 new EZGO golf carts for Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

Aaron Stewart, Parks and Recreation director, said the EZGO carts quote was substantially lower that the others, for a total of $118,000, but are still very comparable to the carts the Golf Course currently has. They will be expenses in 2022.

"The reason for that is EZGO really wants our business ... and had marketing dollars that could throw and extra $500 per cart in trade-in over the normal average $350 of what they were already giving," he said. "So there's the difference."

Commissioner Shannon Dick said the price is quite a reduction from the last time carts were bought in 2017, when it cost $190,000 for 50 carts, whereas now it's 60 carts for under $120,000.

"It's a significant reduction," he said.

Matt Allen, City Manager, said this is maybe the fourth time Buffalo Dunes has bought carts in his almost 20 years with the city and this is by far the least amount they've ever paid.

"This was a painful price to try to figure out and there's a time where you need to do it, sometimes you just kind of have to wait for the kind of screaming deal to emerge and this was a pretty standard RFP and to come out," he said. "Speculation on my part as to why, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth for sure, but trying to figure it out, I have no doubt that the national recognition of the course (played a part)."

The Commission also approved a contract with Hellas Construction to replace the infield turf at Clint Lightner Field.

Stewart said Hellas Construction was not the cheapest of the three companies that offered quotes, but with the amount of wear and tear coming from field usage by the Garden City Wind, Garden City High School and Garden City Community College they needed a higher-grade turf to reduce that wear and tear and Hellas offered a maintenance agreement for eight years.

"That's a good thing for us and (they'll) also help us with the equipment and the training to make sure that we're managing that on a weekly and monthly basis as well," he said.

The cost of the infield replacement is $224,283.00, plus an additional, one-time fee of $25,000 for the annual maintenance over the next eight years, for a total price of $249,283.

Also at the meeting, the Commission approved a lease agreement and equipment purchase with Mid-States Fitness Equipment.

Stewart said they're planning to reduce the amount of cardio equipment they have at Core Fitness over the next five years from 50 pieces to 40 pieces. Additionally, they've got some equipment they'd like to add to the facility in keeping up with trends that people would use more and make it inviting for people to sign-up for memberships.

"Generally, there's a couple different philosophies when it comes to purchasing cardio equipment, because it is such a short life-span," he said. "If you purchase, typically you purchase with the idea that you write off the depreciation and it becomes a tax break and then you have an asset to your business ... We don't write that off, so one of the things we look at is to lease the equipment and we basically pay for the depreciation and maybe a little bit more over a five-year period."

Regardless of whether the city is at Core Fitness or some other location, the pieces will go with them, they will not be tied to a building, Stewart said.

Each year they will be switching out a certain amount of equipment, this year is heavier at 10 pieces, Stewart said. The following years will be eight pieces, eight pieces, seven pieces and seven pieces.

The total cost for this year is $69,950.

The Commission also approved Spohn Ranch for the design and construction of a new skatepark in Finnup Scout Park.

Stewart said video interviews were conducted with the three firms that were selected as finalists and Spohn Ranch was selected as the committee's choice.

"I think really what kind of set them apart, from the feedback, was not only did ... Sphon make a trip out here to investigate the site, he had ideas, he had traveled around town, you could tell that he had basically done his research and tried to get to know us personally vs. the other two did not choose to do that," he said.

Dick was on the committee that reviewed the finalists and said they were all amazing companies and any one of them would have done a good job, but Spohn Ranch stood out.

"Spohn Ranch did a really good job like Aaron said coming out and actually listening to our community and kind of tailoring things to us specifically and really good with some community engagement with those people," he said. "They definitely came to the top from that committee."