Voter turn-out low for General Election

Incumbents fall in USD 457 Board of Education race

Results are in for the Nov. 2 General Election.

Dori Munyan, Finney County Election Officer and County Clerk, said the election went very well and that no problems were reported.

Turnout was a little low, Munyan said.

"It was at about 16%, we do still have some provisional ballots and some mail ballots that may come through," she said. "Certainly won't swing it very much, so we're placing it right around 16%."

Turnout was lower than for the Nov. 2020 general election, but that's to be expected as 2020 was a presidential election, Munyan said. But in the August election, which was just a special question election, turnout was about 5%, so it was a bit better this time.

Matt Allen, Garden City city manager, said he was pleased to see Garden City voters clearly select sales tax as the way to pay for the local obligation to the Airport Terminal Project at the Garden City Regional Airport.

"The nature of this question was more around the community indicating it's preference for which way to pay for the local obligation to that project," he said. "So, I think the thing that's good for the community is when people turn-out to vote and I think voter turn-out for a local election was pretty good."

1,722 voters voted in favor of the sales tax and 556 voted against the sales tax.

The question on the ballot was whether or not to levy a retailers' sales tax in the amount of .15% to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022 for 15 years with the revenues generated from the tax to be allocated to improvements at the GCRA Airport Terminal Project; improvements to city parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and trails; and ad valorem tax relief.

A "yes" vote meant the sales tax would be implemented to pay off the indebtedness and a "no" vote would mean that the funds would come from an increase to the city's property tax by 2.85 mills.

Garden City sales tax question

Yes - 1,722

No - 556

Election numbers for various races include:

Garden City Community College Board of Trustees

Leonard Hitz - 1,959

Merilyn Douglass - 1,428

Bob Larson - 1,373

Mark Hinde - 1,281

Blake Wasinger - 1,244

Mark Douglass - 1,073

Garden City Commission

Troy Unruh - 1,648

Manny Ortiz - 1,551

Deborah Oyler - 1,483

USD 457 Garden City Board of Education

Jacqueline Gigot - 1,793

John Wiese - 1,690

Kami McDonald - 1,568

Lara Bors - 1,258

Alex Wallace - 1,125

Isidro Marino - 794

Holcomb City Council

Ronald Schreibvogel - 94

Sam Mesa - 93

Edna Conley -78

USD 363 Holcomb Board of Education District 1/4

Jill George - 183

USD 363 Holcomb Board of Education District 2/5

Write-In totals - 56

USD 363 Holcomb Board of Education District 3/6

Matthew Jones - 176

West Plains Extension District 19

William McNeill - 2,597

Board of Directors Drainage District 2

Tina Burgardt - 363

USD 102 Cimarron Board of Education

Roman Van Nahmen - 5

Jesse Vanley - 5

Arch Frink - 4

USD 452 Stanton County Pos. 4

Amber Wilkerson - 132

USD 452 Stanton County Pos. 6

Chantry Scott - 199

Manter City Council

Anita Partida-Saavedra - 15

Chris A. Steimel - 15

Rhonda K. Westeman - 15

Johnson City Council

Brett Kendrick - 129