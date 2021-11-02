SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 45 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,580 as of Monday, with an increase to 356 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 14 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,529e cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 13 cases pending as of Monday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 30.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,431 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 19 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,196 as of Monday. Seward County added 9 positive cases to its total of 4,660. Stevens County increased by 26 cases as of Monday for an overall total of 819 cases. Grant County added 13 cases for a total of 1,272. Hamilton and Kearny Counties each added six cases for totals of 288 and 792, respectively.

Gray and Greeley Counties each added five cases for totals of 882 and 166, respectively. Morton County added four cases for a total of 391 while Haskell County added three cases for a total of 575. Stanton and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 289 and 298, respectively. Scott County added one case for a total of 793.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,580

Ford - 7,196

Grant - 1,272

Gray - 882

Greeley - 166

Hamilton - 288

Haskell - 575

Kearny - 792

Lane - 169

Meade - 700

Morton - 391

Scott - 793

Seward - 4,660

Stanton - 289

Stevens - 819

Wichita Co. - 298

The state of Kansas has over 435,900 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.