County Commission approves renovation at the courthouse, LEOP update

Finney County Commission met Monday for their regularly scheduled meeting.

The Commission approved a request for renovation for Room 208 at the Finney County Courthouse.

Kelsey Duncan, Finney County District Court Administrator, said they'd like to turn one of their old judicial office suites, Room 208, into a public meeting room.

Renovations have just been completed on the fourth floor of the courthouse in anticipation of moving all the judges and their support staff upstairs, Duncan said. It left them with a need for more public meeting space as one of their public meeting rooms was used to create office space for the court administration office.

"We are down a conference room and we'd really love to put one on a public floor, that is what we envision the second floor of the courthouse being, is open to the public," she said. "Right now, it is two really funkily designed, it's an inter-office for a judge and then an outer office for his staff and it's not useful space right now because of the configuration."

Duncan said they would like to take down the wall separating the two rooms to create one space with a large conference table with 10 chairs, a couple of public access computers so people can come access court records and audio-visual capabilities for remote court proceedings, public meeting space and so they can have administrative hearings.

The project isn't expected to cost the county anything as the Finney County Law Library Committee has agreed to fund the project.

The Commission also approved an update on the Local Emergency Operations Plan.

Stephen Green, Emergency Operations Manager for Finney County, said the LEOP is something that guides the emergency response and infrastructure of the Emergency Operations Center and provides a strategic directive and drives initiatives if the county has a major event.

The document is updated every five years, Green said.

"Every five years we review it, update it, tweak it as needed, get an endorsement from the Commission chairman, then we submit it through the state," he said. "It's critical information to guide us through emergency mitigation."

In other business, the Commission approved corrugated metal culvert bids used in driveways and filled entrances off of county roads.

Larry Brungardt of the Public Works Department said the department yearly receives bids to restock their culverts that they keep on hand.

The Commission approved the bid by J & J Drainage Products for $13,461.20.

Brungardt also gave an update on 6-Mile Road, which has undergone two projects.

Mill and overlay is complete, Brungardt reported, as well as centerline painting. They are going to drive down the road to make sure there's no clean-up or grinding to be done on some joints.

The crack sealing project is also about 50% complete as well, Brungardt said. Crack sealing in Southwind won't be filled completely, they will have to come back in spring for a second part to fill them.

"Rubber crack seal was not going to fill all of those completely," he said.