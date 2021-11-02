‘America’s Sweethearts’ next community concert on Saturday

The Telegram staff

Southwest Kansas Community Concerts will be presenting its third concert of the season with "America's Sweethearts" performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Horace Good Middle School’s Clifford Hope auditorium.

This harmony ensemble sings a wide range in its repertoire from WWII to Great American Songbook favorites.

Tickets are available at the door for $25 per adult and $6 for a student. For more information, including Season Memberships, call 275-2878 or visit online at concertassociation.net.