‘America’s Sweethearts’ next community concert on Saturday

The Telegram staff
"America's Sweethearts" will be the next Southwest Kansas Community Concert. The group will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Horace Good Middle School’s Clifford Hope auditorium.

This harmony ensemble sings a wide range in its repertoire from WWII to Great American Songbook favorites.

Tickets are available at the door for $25 per adult and $6 for a student.  For more information, including Season Memberships, call 275-2878 or visit online at concertassociation.net. 