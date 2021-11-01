Lee Richardson Zoo returns to winter hours

The Telegram staff

The Lee Richardson Zoo began its winter hours for drive-in access on Monday.

The pedestrian gate hours remain the same 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the vehicle entrance gate opens at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Visitors may stay until 5 p.m.

These hours will be in effect until April 1, 2022.

The per vehicle admission fee is $10 for non-member vehicles entering the zoo. This fee allows a vehicle to reenter any time that day. Member vehicles are admitted free with a current membership card and photo identification. Pedestrians are always admitted free.

Every Wednesday during winter hours is “Wild Wednesday”, which will enable vehicles to enter free of charge.