Area winners announced in poster contest

The Telegram staff

Wren Berggren of Tribune, Seryiah Munoz of Garden City, and Elizabeth Linke of Spearville, are the southwest Kansas region winners in the 2021 "Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day" poster contest. The Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations sponsor the contest each year.

Each of the contest winners will receive a bicycle from the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas.

A total of 638 kids across Kansas ages 5 to 13 took the time to think about safety and participated in the contest. Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is a nationwide effort to increase roadway safety and reduce all traffic fatalities.