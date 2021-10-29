SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 33 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,535 as of Friday, with a decrease to 331 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 16 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,480 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 41 cases pending as of Friday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 33.1 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,431 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 28 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,177 as of Friday. Seward County added 11 positive cases to its total of 4,651. Stevens County increased by 16 positive cases as of Friday for an overall total of 793 while Gray County added 13 cases for a total of 877. Morton County added nine cases for a total of 387. Grant, Haskell and Kearny Counties each added eight cases for totals of 1,256, 572 and 786, respectively.

Scott County added six cases for a total of 792 while Hamilton and Stanton Counties each added four cases for totals of 282 and 587, respectively. Wichita County added three cases for a total of 296 and Greeley County added two cases for a total of 161. Meade County added one case for a total of 700.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,535

Ford - 7,177

Grant - 1,259

Gray - 877

Greeley - 161

Hamilton - 282

Haskell - 572

Kearny - 786

Lane - 169

Meade - 700

Morton - 387

Scott - 792

Seward - 4,651

Stanton - 287

Stevens - 793

Wichita Co. - 296

The state of Kansas has over 434,600 confirmed positive cases overall as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.