Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame announces inductees

The Telegram staff

Boot Hill Museum has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame since 2002. Each year since then five or more legendary cowboys or cowgirls that have contributed to the western heritage lifestyle in Kansas, have been inducted into the hall of fame.

The induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Mariah Gallery, Boot Hill Museum, Dodge City. It is open to the public and will be posted on Boot Hill Museum’s website and Facebook page. Tickets are $25 and reservations can be made by contacting the Boot Hill Museum.

The following individuals will be inducted for 2021:

Dr. R.C. Trotter, Dodge City, cowboy entertainer.

Michael Grauer, Oklahoma City, Okla., cowboy historian.

Lawrence and Gilbert Krier, Ashland, ranchers/cattlemen.

Wendell Tranter, formerly of Eskridge, rodeo cowboy.

Bill Brewer, formerly of Madison, working cowboy.

Due to last year’s induction ceremony being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 KCHF inductees will also be honored at the 2021 ceremony:

Keith L. Downer, Garden City, working cowboy.

John E. "Cowboy Jack" Steinmitz, formerly of Dodge City, cowboy entertainer.

Charles "Walter" Couch, formerly of Kingsdown, cowboy historian.

Orson E. "Bud" Alexander, formerly of Council Grove, cowboy rancher/cattleman.

Faye Louise (Peck) Heath, formerly of Junction City, rodeo cowgirl.

“This is an exciting year where we can come together and celebrate individuals from both 2020 and 2021 who have made significant contributions to our western heritage. I would like to thank Boot Hill Museum for hosting the event and ITC Great Plains for sponsoring. Please make plans to attend” Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Chairman T. Kim Goodnight said.

For more information, contact Lara Brehm, Executive Director, Boot Hill Museum, Inc. 620-227-8188.