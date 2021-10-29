GCCC receives $5M grant for STEM education

Garden City Community College has received a five year, $5 million grant through the U.S. Department Education that will focus on STEM education.

The grant is specifically for institutions designated as Hispanic serving, they mush have a demographic of at least 25% Hispanic students. Garden City has upwards of 50%.

Ryan Ruda, GCCC President, said that the college designated the grant as STEM Central, with the goal of positioning GCCC as the STEM hub and training center for western Kansas.

With the grant, GCCC will add three new programs, hire full-time faculty members for each of the three programs as well as conduct some infrastructure improvements to GCCC's math and science building.

While part of the grant, Ruda said GCCC staff has been working for two to two and a half years preparing for the three new programs: cybersecurity, robotics and crop production. The grant writing process has been ongoing for about a year.

"Where those three programs were determined is through conversations that we've had with industry partners on what are the needs and really trying to listen to how it is that we can be the resource and be the educational training partner for what it is that they're needing in the workforce," he said.

Cybersecurity was the first program that came up, namely due to IT needs and an increased reliance on technology in all businesses and the need for network supportive professionals, IT professionals and individuals that understand how to protect and secure networks, Ruda said.

"That was one program that we added there just really because we've had overwhelming needs being expressed to us there from all facets of industry – banking, education, manufacturing," he said. "They were all singing the same song as far as the need for IT, cybersecurity professionals."

Robotics came into the mix because industry partners such as Tyson Foods and DEF, and even area dairies, are becoming more automated, Ruda said. They have more robotics and mechanization within their plants and businesses.

"As we've added the industrial machine mechanic program over the last year, robotics is really that next phase of training and that next aspect that we need to be looking at there for addressing a lot of the manufacturing industries around here as well," he said.

The need for crop production came to be just because of the agriculture based economy or the western Kansas area.

"There's growing need for those professionals there as well," he said. "Everything from fertilizers to soils to insecticides and just having an understanding of the crop production and how it is that we can help train individuals going into that profession."

Ruda is excited about adding these three programs as at the core of what GCCC does is community based, being community minded and responsive to its needs and producing positive contributors to the community.

"The funding helps us to bring on these programs, helps us to be able to fund new faculty, new equipment and new physical infrastructure," he said. "It really helps to position Garden City Community College for the future."

Infrastructure improvements due to the grant include a 10,000 sq. ft. addition to the Math and Science building which will include dedicated physics and science classroom, a robotics classroom and a cybersecurity classroom as well as tutoring space, Ruda said. A new greenhouse will also be constructed for the crop production program.

"Just some of those student success services to be able to be embedded into helping support students to be successful," he said.

Ruda said all of the improvements help GCCC become STEM Central in western Kansas as it makes GCCC the only community college in western Kansas, and maybe across the state, that has a full-time faculty member in each of their science areas including biology, chemistry, physics, anatomy and physiology, as well as dedicated classrooms and cadaver labs.

"Students that are coming here to be able to get started into any of the medical professions, engineering, any of the STEM related fields, really get a good foundation and a good start and have facilities dedicated towards ... those areas," he said.

The grant will also, over the next five years, fund a full-time faculty member for each of the new program areas, Ruda reports.

Ruda said the grant additionally allows two additional aspects to help students in the course of their college careers.

One aspect is by establishing a transfer center on campus with Fort Hays State University, Ruda said. It will help students navigate as they go through the transfer process by having access to advisors from GCCC as well as advisors from FHSU.

This will help smooth out the transition process by alleviating a lot of hurdles that come with the process, Ruda said.

The second aspect is there will be some summer programming that GCCC will be doing, Ruda said. it's very specific to STEM programs and will also have students conducting research projects.

"It's a mechanism for being able to get students engaged in STEM, letting them know about what it is that you can do in careers in STEM but also getting them hands-on learning with faculty members," he said. "Really just trying to create a sense of engagement and awareness that we will have as a component of this grant then as well."

The grant started on Oct. 1.

Ruda said the first year of the grant will be starting construction of the STEM addition to the Math and Science building and greenhouse as well as bringing on the cybersecurity program.

Next year they will be bringing on the crop production and robotics programs as well as hiring faculty to start bringing on and developing the programs.

Additionally, GCCC is advertising for two full-time staff positions, one to be the director of the STEM program, and the second is an Outreach Coordinator, who will conduct more of the oversight on student programming, tutoring, the summer research and STEM courses, Ruda said. They will help in the planning of the grant as it moves forward.