Ceremony to put new fire engine into service

The Telegram staff

The Garden City Fire Department will be holding a traditional Push-In ceremony for a new fire engine at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Labrador Fire Station, 1605 E. Mary St.

The Push-In ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment. Upon returning to the station after a fire call, the horses could not easily back the equipment into the station. So they were disconnected from the fire equipment, and firefighters would push the equipment back into the bays themselves.

It took a committee of six firefighters over two years to spec and design the fire engine that Pierce Manufacturing built in Appleton, Wis. It took two months for Pierce to build the new fire engine. The new fire engine seats four firefighters, has a 750-gallon water tank, and pumps 1500 gallons of water per minute.

The engine is equipped with LED lighting, and it features the Garden City High School buffalo logo on the back. All rescue tools on the truck will be battery operated and will include a FAST rescue board, a first for the department, that will enable firefighters to rescue downed individuals or firefighters at a much more rapid rate than before. Prior to this, they had to move individuals physically.

The engine will respond to all fire, rescue, and specialized rescues in Garden City and Finney County in Station 2’s district. If the incident requires both stations, it would respond even if it wasn’t in the Station 2 district.