Area schools benefit with fresh fruits and vegetables from program

The Telegram staff

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) is helping introduce more fruits and vegetables to 53,015 Kansas elementary school students through a $3.3 million award to the state.

The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) divided the award between 186 schools, with each school receiving $65 per student.

“I think it’s an exciting program that helps students experience fresh fruits and vegetables,” Meg Boggs, KSDE’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program director, said.

Participating schools provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables to students at no charge. Students learn that produce can be a healthy and delicious snack, and the program gives teachers an opportunity to offer nutritional education to their students.

“This partnership helps schools provide Kansas students with healthy food that can fuel them for overall success,” Cheryl Johnson, KSDE’s director of Child Nutrition and Wellness, said. “Our vision for education is that Kansas leads the world in the success of each student. Nutrition is an important part of helping students achieve success.”

Schools applied for the program in the spring. The $3.3 million awarded to Kansas is for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins in October, Johnson said.

The goals of the FFVP are to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables; to include new and different varieties; and to increase overall acceptance of fresh, unprocessed produce among children. The FFVP also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education, according to the USDA.

Area schools and districts taking part in this federal fiscal year’s FFVP program are:

Buffalo Jones Elementary, Garden City USD 457.

Moscow Elementary, Moscow USD 209.

Hugoton Elementary, Hugoton USD 210.

Lakin Elementary, Lakin USD 215.

Deerfield Elementary, Deerfield USD 216.

Rolla Elementary, Rolla USD 217.

Elkhart Elementary, Elkhart USD 218.

Sublette Elementary, Sublette USD 374.

Ross Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Northwest Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Soule Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Wilroads Garden Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Linn Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Miller Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Beeson Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Central Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Sunnyside Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Syracuse Elementary, Syracuse USD 494.

Satanta Elementary, Satanta USD 507.