SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 33 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,502 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 335 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 14 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,441 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 36 cases pending as of Wednesday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 33.1 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,431 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 29 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,149 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 21 positive cases to its total of 4,640. Scott County increased by 18 positive cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 786 as Stevens County added 15 cases for a total of 777. Grant County added 12 cases for a total of 1,251.

Gray, Kearny, Meade and Wichita Counties each added 11 cases for totals of 864, 778, 699 and 293 cases, respectively. Haskell County added eight cases for a total of 564 while Hamilton, Morton and Stanton Counties each added six cases for totals of 278, 378 and 283, respectively. Greeley County added five cases for a total of 159.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,502

Ford - 7,149

Grant - 1,251

Gray - 864

Greeley - 159

Hamilton - 278

Haskell - 564

Kearny - 778

Lane - 169

Meade - 699

Morton - 378

Scott - 786

Seward - 4,640

Stanton - 283

Stevens - 777

Wichita Co. - 293

The state of Kansas has over 432,700 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.