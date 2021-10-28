Orchestras to hold collaborative concert on Friday

The Telegram staff

The USD 457 middle school and high school orchestra programs will present a collaborative concert with the Switchgrass String Quartet. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday in Horace good Middle School’s Clifford Hope Auditorium, 1412 N. Main Street.

The concert will feature the middle school and high school orchestras along with them combining and performing with the quartet. The quartet will be working with the programs to enhance the techniques and performance during a clinic that day.

The Switchgrass String Quartet plays everything from Mozart to Jazz to Sufi chants. An innovative group, the members are all fine classical musicians, but are also adept at improvising and enjoy exploring a wide variety of genres of music.

The group is all seasoned music educators. The Switchgrass String Quartet has been together for 10 years and has played at a variety of events.

Reserved seating will be available for this concert for a donation. For more information or to reserve a seat email Summer Miller at sumiller@gckschools.com.

All donated funds will be a part of a scholarship fund for the orchestra students that are taking part and traveling to Disney World at the end of the school year.