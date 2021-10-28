Groundbreaking held for Garden City's new gun range

Ground has broken at Garden City's indoor gun range.

A groundbreaking celebration was held Wednesday on one of the city's 2017 sales tax projects.

Roy Cessna, Mayor of Garden City, said this project is in line with completing all the projects tax payers have approved.

"We've had the zoo, Jennie Barker Road, we'll have this project and then the third fire station," he said. "It's fulfilling our promise to the tax payers that voted back in 2017 to make these projects viable in our community."

Capt. Randy Ralston of the Garden City Police Department said the project has been a long time in the making, with the first memo on the project being written in 2012.

Ralston, the range master at the GCPD who is in charge of the department's firearms program and training, initially brought up he idea of a new gun range with former Police Chief James Hawkins as their facility is old and due for replacement.

It took a while, but it's here now, Ralston said. It's needed for the area law enforcement, providing a next step in training and to provide a safe shooting environment for the community.

"I'm so excited, it's long overdue. I'm glad to see it come to fruition," he said. "It's going to allow us to provide more training. We're limited where we can train right now, honestly firearms you just can't train that on the street or an empty building. This will provide us that new, state-of-the-art ability to train firearms, different weapons, different systems and all that."

Matt Allen, Garden City city manager, said the project couldn't have been done without the partnerships between the city, local law enforcement agencies, Garden City Community College and the Sand and Sage Gun Range.

The project allows the people of Finney County to make decisions for themselves and not have to rely on technicians and bailors from Topeka or Kansas City, Allen said.

"This is a great project, we're really excited about it," he said.