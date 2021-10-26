Water use in Garden City grows as the population does

Water consumption in Garden City is on a slight upward trend, but is about 5% less in 2021 than in 2020, which was an abnormally high-water usage year.

Fred Jones, Garden City Water Resource Manager, gave an update on water consumption in the city at the Garden City Commission meeting on Oct. 19.

Jones said the range among consumption totals differs approximately 245 million gallons of water over the past five years, which is staying relatively level, but looking at the trend line, there's a slight increasing trend, but the community is growing, so it's expected.

"In previous updates to the commission, staff has noted a slow, continued consumption growth during the non-irrigation season, and this growth is indicative of continued residential, commercial and industrial development and the addition of new water customers to go along with that," he said.

Overall water consumption for residential use has decreased over the past five years, with a decrease of -2%, although that's a poor term, Jones said. But the average residential water meter count has increased by ay 193 meters or 2.5% since 2016.

"There's been a fair bit of growth in that sector," he said.

Growth can also be seen in commercial and industrial water consumption, Jones reported, with an average increase of 3% over the past three years, with an average industrial meter count rising by 38 meters, or 3.6% since 2016.

"I think those numbers though, if you look at the amount of increases from year to year, are pretty promising because we've added some very large customers to the roles, just due to the nature of business that they're in on the industrial side," he said. "We feel that on the industrial and commercial side, especially on the industrial side, those users are going to be very conscious of their water consumption just by nature, it's an input into their business model."

Non-revenue water use shows promising reductions in water consumption, Jones said. It's promising because it indicated that other departments in the city are keeping an eye toward consumption, which is needed in order to promote consumption among other customers.

2021 data that includes facilities formerly attributed to the Garden City Recreation Commission indicated that water consumption will be approximately 40% less than it was in 2016, Jones said. Additionally they are seeing an average decrease in water use of 7% in the same time period.

"This saves our customers money because this is water that costs money to produce, but all the customers of Garden City pay for that through their own rates," he said. "We're glad to see that."

In other business, the the Water Department in 2020 took part in the American Water Works Association's survey looking at utility benchmarking.

Keep in mind there are approximately 60,000 public water utilities in the United States, but the survey only represents about 159 of them, Jones said, and the cities looked at are typically the largest water utilities in the United States. However, there is still some promising data in terms of how the city performs.

Jones said the study found that of those public utilities on the list the median utility had a full-time employee equivalent of 122 employees, Garden City has 14.

"Garden City Water Department has approximately 615 accounts per full-time employee compared to the median of 502, that puts us in the 75th percentile, or in the neighborhood of that according to the survey results," he said. "We feel our staff if getting a lot of things done per employee and we're glad that the information is reflected here."

Employee turnover rate of 7.1% is also lower than the median response rate, but the percentage of the employees who will be eligible for retirement in the near future is higher, Jones said.

"That tells us we're going to have to continue working on succession planning, really just passing along the knowledge that's required for this system," he said.