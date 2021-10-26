Vatcher retrospective featured in Mercer Gallery exhibit

The Telegram staff

Garden City Community College’s Mercer Gallery is hosting an exhibit by Elwyn Vatcher of Goodland through Nov. 5.

The mixed media artwork is a 50-year retrospective that features realistic oil paintings to stained glass windows to whimsical found-object sculptures.

Vatcher has committed his entire adult life to pursuits in the visual arts. He grew up in Hampton Falls, N.H. After serving time in the U.S. Marine Corps, he attended the Art Institute of Boston and received an Associate of Fine Arts Degree. Vatcher, and his wife, Rosalee, moved to Kansas in 1989.

Since moving to the region, he has exhibited art all over western Kansas and won numerous awards, including Grand Champions at the Northwest Kansas District Free Fair. Currently, he owns his own studio, Elwyn Road Studio, and exhibits his art at the Carnegie Arts Center in Goodland, where he has served on the board of directors for over a decade.

He has painted murals and completed stained glass windows for many locations in the area.

A closing reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Mercer Gallery. The reception is held in conjunction with Garden City Arts’ First Friday Art Walk.

Mercer Gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

For information, contact Gallery Director Michael Knutson at michael.knutson@gcccks.edu.