SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 53 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,469 as of Monday, with an increase to 343 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 13 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,347 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 26 cases pending as of Monday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 33.1 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 29 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,120 as of Monday. Seward County added 18 positive cases to its total of 4,619. Gray and Kearny Counties each increased by 13 positive cases as of Monday for overall totals of 853 and 767, respectively. Grant County added nine cases for a total of 1,239 while Stevens County added seven cases for a total of 762.

Morton and Scott Counties each added five cases for totals of 372 and 768, respectively. Haskell County added four cases for a total of 556 and Meade County added three cases for a total of 688. Lane and Stanton Counties each added two cases for totals of 169 and 277, respectively. Greeley and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 154 and 282, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,469

Ford - 7,120

Grant - 1,239

Gray - 853

Greeley - 154

Hamilton - 272

Haskell - 556

Kearny - 767

Lane - 169

Meade - 688

Morton - 372

Scott - 768

Seward - 4,619

Stanton - 277

Stevens - 762

Wichita Co. - 282

The state of Kansas has over 430,200 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.