Suicide prevention help is available

GCPD Release

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Understanding and recognizing the warning signs for suicide and how to get help can help save lives.

Individual, relationship, community, and societal factors may influence the risk of suicide. When someone is contemplating suicide, they may exhibit changes in behavior, mood, and talk. Here are some possible warning signs to watch for:

- Observable signs of serious depression – Pessimism, hopelessness, withdrawal, anxiety, sleeping problems

- Unexpected rage or anger

- Increased use of alcohol or drugs

- Acting recklessly – recent impulsiveness and taking unnecessary risks

- Threatening suicide or expressing a strong wish to die

- Isolating from family and friends

- Making a plan – giving away prized possession, looking for a way to kill themselves, such as searching online for materials or means

If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), visit www.suicidepreventionhotline.org, or text the Crisis Text Line (text HOME to 741741). All services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 911 immediately

The Garden City Police Department wants you to know there is help. If you see something, say something – help is available.