GCEA to host candidate meet-and-greet

The Telegram staff

The Garden City Educators Association will be hosting a meet-and-greet for the candidates that are running for the USD 457 Board of Education. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Finney County Library, 605 East Walnut St..

The candidates are running for three seats on the USD 457 Board of Education. They include: Lara Bors, Jacqueline Gigot, Isidro Marino, Kami McDonald, Alex Wallace, and John Wiese.

The organization is holding the event so district teachers and staff can have an opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates.

The general election will be held on Nov. 2. The polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.