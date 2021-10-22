Wheatland Electric giving away grant through charity challenge

The Telegram staff

SCOTT CITY – Wheatland Electric Cooperative Inc., is giving away a $1,000 Sharing Success grant to a deserving organization located within its service territory for the second year in a row.

Giving Goodness, a charity challenge, begins 8 a.m. CDT on Monday and will run through 7:59 a.m. CST on Nov. 12.

The public challenge is run entirely on the cooperative’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WheatlandElectric/.

Members of the public can help their favorite organization (or other community-based charitable cause) win a $1,000 Sharing Success grant by nominating one or more organizations starting Oct. 25 and then rallying their friends and family during three consecutive rounds of voting on Facebook.

To participate, Facebook users should visit Wheatland’s official Facebook page starting Oct. 25 and tag their favorite local organization or community-based cause in our Giving Goodness social post.

The nominee must be an organization that serves members within Wheatland’s service territory and must not have already received a Sharing Success grant during our 2021 grant cycle.

Participants should not only tag their favorite charitable or community-based organization but also tag their friends and family to garner more “likes.” These “likes” will count as individual votes toward the nominated organization. Voting on this first round will run through Nov. 1 at 7:59 a.m. CDT.

Starting Nov. 1, four eligible organizations with the most “likes” during the previous round will advance to a Final Four round, where they will square off. Participants can once again vote by “liking” their favorite contender though Nov. 8 at 7:59 a.m. CST.

The top two organizations from the Final Four round will advance and battle for the Giving Goodness title starting Nov. 8.

Voting during the championship round will continue through Nov. 12, ending at 7:59 a.m. CST.

The cooperative’s Giving Goodness winner will then be announced on social media on Nov. 12. As a friendly reminder, “likes” must be on Wheatland’s original posts to count towards the voting process.

Contact Shajia Donecker, social media specialist, at sdonecker@weci.net. for more information.