Unified Greeley County receives industrial certification

The Telegram staff

24-acre tract set for industrial development

Unified Greeley County has completed the site certification process for a light industrial property in Tribune.

Unified Greeley County, in conjunction with Greeley County Community Development, submitted the necessary information to qualify it for certification through Sunflower Electric Power Corporation’s Certified Sites Program.

“We’re excited to have Unified Greeley County’s first certified site through the Sunflower Certified Sites Program. This 24-acre tract of land is conveniently located adjacent to the city of Tribune and provides an excellent opportunity for development,” Christy Hopkins, director for Greeley County Community Development, said. “Unified Greeley County welcomes development and has ample space to facilitate growth. The certification of this site sends a message that our community is open for business and invites new opportunities to our area.”

Unified Greeley County is the second organization to complete the certification process for industrial development through Sunflower’s program.

“The addition of this tract of land in Tribune to Sunflower’s inventory of certified sites highlights the diversity of sites that can qualify for certification,” Nikki Pfannenstiel, Sunflower’s manager of member services, said. “Opportunities come in all shapes and sizes, and completing due diligence on these sites in advance adds a competitive edge to a community’s effort to respond to potential opportunities.”

Sunflower developed its certified sites program to create greater awareness of industrial opportunities within its members’ service territories spanning central and western Kansas. A benefit of the Sunflower Certified Sites Program includes an independent third-party review of the site’s potential.

Sunflower continues to work with other communities within its member’s service territories to certify sites for industrial opportunities. With the addition of Greeley County’s site, Sunflower currently has 270 acres of land certified through the program.