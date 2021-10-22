SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 31 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,416 as of Friday, with an increase to 311 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,297 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 71 cases pending as of Friday. The FCHD positivity rate has increased to 34.2 percent as of Tuesday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 23 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,091 as of Friday. Seward County added 17 positive cases to its total of 4,601. Haskell County increased by 11 cases as of Friday for an overall total of 552 while Kearny, Scott and Stevens Counties each added 10 cases for totals of 754, 763 and 755, respectively. Morton County aded nine cases for a total of 367 and Meade County added eight cases for a total of 685.

Grant County added seven cases for a total of 1,230 while Gray County added six cases for a total of 840. Stanton and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 275 and 281, respectively. Greeley, Hamilton and Lane Counties each added one case for totals of 153, 272 and 167, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,416

Ford - 7,091

Grant - 1,230

Gray - 840

Greeley - 153

Hamilton - 272

Haskell - 552

Kearny - 754

Lane - 167

Meade - 685

Morton - 367

Scott - 763

Seward - 4,601

Stanton - 275

Stevens - 755

Wichita Co. - 281

The state of Kansas has over 428,800 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.