PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

MONDAY, OCT. 25

HASKELL COUNTY — Haskell County Commission: 8 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 300 S. Inman St., Sublette.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 4:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

ULYSSES — Ulysses City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Ulysses City Hall, 115 W. Grant Ave.

LAKIN — Lakin City Council: 6:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at the Administrative Building, 121 N. Main St.

HOLCOMB — Holcomb City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St.

GARDEN CITY — Finney County Economic Development Corp.: 7:30 a.m. at the city commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.