GCCC Meats Team finishes fourth overall at American Royal

OMAHA, NEB. - The Garden City Community College Meats Team competed at the 2021 American Royal, an intercollegiate meat judging contest, hosted by Nebraska Beef in Omaha, Neb., on Oct. 17.

The team finished fourth overall while placing second in Beef Grading, second in Total Beef, third in Beef Judging, third in Lamb Judging, fourth in Questions, and sixth in Pork Judging and Placing Classes.

This is the first team in the history of GCCC Meat Judging that has never been in a beef packing plant for practice before a competition. Most teams will have up to a year of experience before this point in their career, they had competed in three contests last spring without ever evaluating an in-person beef carcass for grading. But due to the pandemic, beef plants are not available for practice.

Individually for the Broncbusters, Cora Welch, Lakin was 11th overall, placing third in Total Beef and fifth in Beef Judging. Shantal Covarrubias, Garden City, was 13th overall, placing seventh in Beef Judging and eighth in Placings. Brandon Jones, Ulysses, was 14th overall, placing seventh in Total Beef and eighth in Beef Grading. Emy Martinez, Garden City, was 17th overall, placing fifth in Beef Grading and sixth in Lamb Judging.

Garden City will compete in their final competition on Oct. 31 at Cargill in Friona, Texas.

For more information about the Meat Judging Team, contact Dr. Clint Alexander at clint.alexander@gcccks.edu.