SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in confirmed cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 88 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,385 as of Wednesday, with increase to 306 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,223 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 50 cases pending as of Wednesday. The FCHD positivity rate has increased to 34.2 percent as of Tuesday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 31 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,068 as of Wednesday. Seward County added seven positive cases to its total of 4,584. Morton County increased by 17 positive cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 358. Grant, Kearny and Scott Counties each added 11 cases for totals of 1,223, 744 and 753, respectively.

Haskell, Meade and Stevens Counties each added nine cases for totals of 541, 677 and 745, respectively. Wichita County added seven cases for a total of 279. Gray and Stanton Counties each added two cases for totals of 834 and 273, respectively. Hamilton County added one case for a total of 271.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates its cluster summary each Wednesday. The Shepherd’s Center in Cimarron is on this week’s list for long term care facilities, with 17 positive confirmed cases reported on a last onset date of Oct. 17.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,385

Ford - 7,068

Grant - 1,223

Gray - 834

Greeley - 152

Hamilton - 271

Haskell - 541

Kearny - 744

Lane - 166

Meade - 677

Morton - 358

Scott - 753

Seward - 4,584

Stanton - 273

Stevens - 745

Wichita Co. - 279

The state of Kansas has over 426,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.