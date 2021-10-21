GCCC Board developing new Trustee orientation

Telegram Staff

Garden City Community College Board of Trustees discussed and previewed a new Trustee orientation webpage at the Board's meeting on Tuesday night.

With three seats on the Nov. 2 election ballot, the current Trustees discussed ways to prepare new Trustees on the Board of Trustees process. A webpage is being created on the GCCC site to serve as a quick reference guide for the new and current Trustees.

The Board previewed the webpage at the meeting and discussed how to improve it.

It will feature easily accessible information on board policies, code of ethics, a financial overview, meetings calendar, accreditation, and more. The webpage is designed to be a supplemental to a sit-down orientation.

Also at the meeting, the Board heard a presentation on accreditation updates and GCCC's Strategic Plan from the vice-president for Instructional Services.

The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9 in the GCCC Beth Tedrow Student Center's endowment room.