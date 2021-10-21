GCHS’ Beery wins state JAG-K staff award

The Telegram staff

Lynzee Beery, a Garden City High School career specialist, has been named the Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) “Ideal Team Player” for the first quarter.

The award was announced Wednesday at the organization’s annual leadership development conference at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. This was the first time JAG-K presented the award quarterly.

Beery was nominated by one of the new career specialists in the organization for exemplifying the traits outlined in Patrick Lencioni’s book, “The Ideal Team Player” - assisting new specialists, going “above and beyond” for her students, and never seeking praise or recognition for the work.

”Lynzee is the epitome of the culture we are trying to establish at JAG-K,” said Chuck Knapp, president and CEO of JAG-K. “She has a passion for our mission and does what she does because it helps students succeed. Awards and bonuses are not Lynzee’s motivation – she receives recognition because she is motivated by her desire to serve others.”

There will be four quarterly winners each year and the annual winner will be announced at the State Training Conference in July. The Kansas affiliate of the national JAG organization currently employs 106 people across the state.

”Organizational health and culture are critical to the success of any organization,” Knapp said. “We are striving to be better at both, and believe one way to do that is by recognizing members of our JAG-K family who set the standard to which we all should aspire. The good news is we have so many people from whom to choose.”

JAG-K is a multi-year, in-school program for students in grades 7-12 that offers tools to successfully transition students into post-secondary school, the military, or directly into the workforce with marketable skills. Participants in the program face multiple barriers to success that their JAG-K career specialist helps them overcome through a nationally-accredited, evidence-based model.

To learn more about JAG-K, visit www.jagkansas.org .