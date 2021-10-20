Mead is featured speaker for veterans program

Garden City Telegram

Lt. Col. Brian E. Mead of the United States Marine Corps Reserve and Garden City area native, will be guest speaker at Garden City Community College at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Auditorium.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in part to celebrate the annual U.S. Marine Corps biirthday, Nov. 10, and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The Marine Corps was established on Nov. 10, 1775, to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War, making the centuries-old military force 246 years old this year.

Born and raised on a farm in the Garden City area, Mead enlisted in the United States Navy in June of 1996 after graduating from Garden City High School.

Distinguishing himself as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class, he was selected for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Kansas. After commissioning as a second lieutenant and three years of flight school, he would complete four combat tours in Iraq (2006, 2007, 2008) and Afghanistan (2010).

The first two tours were with VMAQ-2 where he served as an Electronic Countermeasures Officer in the EA-6B Prowler. The next two tours were with 5t ANGLICO where he served as a Forward Air Controller embedded with foreign forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded for valor under fire in Afghanistan and was one of four Marines recognized by the Navy League that year

Lt. Col. Mead departed active duty with a total of 11 years in 2011 and entered the USMC Reserve Forces. He was activated on three occasions.

With the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command he participated in the development of the emerging cyber force. With Joint Enabling Capabilities Command he served as a crisis action planner and deployed on four separate occasions to combatant commands including Korea during the height of the North Korean "Rocketman" crisis.

He is finishing his MBA at New England College and maintains professional certifications across three fields: business, aviation, and information technology. He currently lives in Norfolk, VA with his wife and four children where he serves as a Foreign Security Force Advisor with Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group.

For more information, contact Leonard Hitz at leonard.hitz@gcccks.edu. Hitz is a member of the Marine Corps Veterans of Western Kansas, and a member of the GCCC Board of Trustees.