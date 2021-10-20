GCCC Endowment Association phonathon raises over $46,000

GCCC Information Services

Thanks to the efforts of students, staff, and community volunteers, donors have pledged over $46,000 in donations to the Garden City Community College Endowment Association during this year’s phonathon.

“As in years past, I am again in awe of the generosity of our donors and supporters,” said Jeremy Gigot, GCCC Endowment Director, “The funds raised will help to provide next year’s scholarships for the participating programs and organizations. Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s event.”

The Endowment Association held its annual fundraising event from Oct. 4-14, making calls and requesting donations from inside the Beth Tedrow Student Center’s Endowment Room. Together, staff and student volunteers raised $46,135 in pledges over the two-week period, funds that will directly benefit GCCC students.

Gigot added that his association is especially grateful for the continued support of United Wireless, who once again donated the phones and airtime necessary to conduct the phonathon.

“Without their support, phonathon would not be possible,” he said. “We would also like to thank Milligan Enterprises/Garden City Area McDonalds for donating the food and beverage coupons that we hand out to our student volunteers each night of phonathon.”