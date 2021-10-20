Garden City CJ hosts regional criminal justice competition

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College’s Criminal Justice Competition Team (TEL) competed in the American Criminal Justice Association Region III competition hosted at GCCC on Oct. 14-17.

The local team finished with one first place, one second place, and two third place finishes.

Approximately 65 competitors from GCCC, University of Central Missouri, Central Methodist University, and Fort Hays State University competed in written testing, crime scene investigation, firearms, and physical agility.

The GCCC CJ team finished with the following placings:

First place Professional Firearms, Team: Brecken Ralston, Angel Ayala, and Gary Kuenstler

Third place Professional Firearms, Individual: Brecken Ralston

Second place Physical Agility, 18-24: Brecken Ralston

Third place Physical Agility, 18-24: Angel Ayala

“Thank you to several GCCC faculty and staff members for assisting with scoring and judging some of the competitions. Also, thanks to Dave and Marsha Rupp, Rita Shumate, and Tianna McClure for helping proctor and score tests,” Brandy Unruh, GCCC criminal justice instructor said. “We greatly appreciate the Garden City Police Department, Finney County Sheriff's Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol for assisting in the competitions as well. We could not have had a successful competition without them.”

For more information about the CJ Competition Team or the Criminal Justice program, contact criminaljustice@gcccks.edu.