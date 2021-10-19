SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 48 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,297 as of Friday, with increase to 276 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,181 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 30 cases pending as of Friday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 27.9 percent as of Oct. 12.

No new numbers for Monday have been posted by the Finney County Health Department by press time.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 17 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,037 as of Monday. Seward County added 18 positive cases to its total of 4,577. Kearny County increased by 11 positive cases as of Monday for an overall total of 733 while Grant County added 10 cases for a total of 1,212. Gray, Meade and Stevens Counties each added seven cases for totals of 832, 668 and 736, respectively.

Scott County added five cases as of Monday for a total of 742 and Morton County added four cases for a total of 341. Greeley and Haskell Counties each added two cases for totals of 152 and 532, respectively. Lane and Wichita Counties also added two cases each for totals of 166 and 272, respectively. Hamilton County added one cases for a total of 270.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,297

Ford - 7,037

Grant - 1,212

Gray - 832

Greeley - 152

Hamilton - 270

Haskell - 532

Kearny - 733

Lane - 166

Meade - 668

Morton - 341

Scott - 742

Seward - 4,559

Stanton - 271

Stevens - 736

Wichita Co. - 272

The state of Kansas has over 424,800 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.