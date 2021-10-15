St. Catherine Hospital among top US physical rehab centers

Centura Health release

St. Catherine Hospital has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Physical Rehab Centers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021 list highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation & amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities – according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) – were part of this study.

“At St. Catherine Hospital, we believe each patient deserves the highest level of care and this recognition is a testament to our amazing caregivers,” Jeff Carrier, chief executive officer at St. Catherine Hospital, said. “It’s especially meaningful to receive this award given the added work our teams have faced during the pandemic. I couldn’t be prouder of the care they provide our community.”

The rankings feature the top 230 centers nationwide.

The evaluation process was comprised of:

Recommendations from peers: Thousands of medical experts (physicians, therapists, medical doctors, administration & staff working in physical rehabilitation facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodations & amenities.

KPI Data Scores: The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes KPI data for physical rehabilitation centers. The KPI data includes 15 different measures.

The Model Systems and CARF Accreditations: Facilities with these accreditations received a bonus to their overall score.

“We are so excited to be recognized in Newsweek Magazine’s list of the Best Inpatient Rehabilitation Providers,” Nicole Navarro, program director, Acute Inpatient Rehab Unit at St. Catherine’s Hospital said, which is operated in partnership with Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services.

“Quality patient care is our top priority, and we are happy that we are performing at the level of the other amazing facilities listed. Each member of our team is committed to putting the patient first,” Navarro said. “Our therapists, nurses, CNAs, social worker, clinical liaison and rehab tech strive to provide compassionate and individualized care to each of our patients. It is truly an honor to see this team’s work recognized in this way, and we are determined to continue to serve our community well by providing patient-centered, high-quality care.”