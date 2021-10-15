SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 48 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,297 as of Friday, with increase to 276 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,181 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 30 cases pending as of Friday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 27.9 percent as of Tuesday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw nine new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,020 as of Friday. Seward County added 19 positive cases to its total of 4,559. Scott County increased by 15 positive cases as of Friday with an overall total of 737 while Grant County added 13 cases for a total of 1,202. Kearny County added nine cases for a total of 722 and Gray County added eight cases for a total of 825.

Wichita County added four cases for a total of 270. Greeley, Meade and Stevens Counties each added three cases for totals of 150, 661 and 729, respectively. Morton County added two cases for a total of 337 while Hamilton and Stanton Counties each added one case for totals of 269 and 271, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,297

Ford - 7,020

Grant - 1,202

Gray - 825

Greeley - 150

Hamilton - 269

Haskell - 530

Kearny - 722

Lane - 164

Meade - 661

Morton - 337

Scott - 737

Seward - 4,559

Stanton - 271

Stevens - 729

Wichita Co. - 270

The state of Kansas has over 423.200 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.