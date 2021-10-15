Local middle school students selected to district groups

Garden City Telegram

Band and orchestra students from Horace Good Middle School and Kenneth Henderson Middle School auditioned and have been selected for the Southwest District Middle School Honor Band and Orchestra.

They competed against students from Dodge and Great Bend to earn their spots. They will perform in a concert with other students who qualified for positions on Nov. 6 at Dodge City Middle School.

HGMS orchestra students selected include: Violin: Raygen Meza-McDermott, Emelin Dominguez Romero, Ashley Blanco, Jade Huynh, Anabelle Castillo, and Lexi Peters. Viola: Maggie Guzman-Taranto, Ava Galvan, Marisol Vicente-Ramos, Bryson Workman, Matthew Arteaga, and Addy Garcia. Cello: Alexa Ceren, Reyna Mena, and Kade Andersen (8). Bass: Ailyn Arroyo-Granados and Daniela Gutierrez.

Summer Miller directs the HGMS orchestra.

KHMS eighth grade orchestra students selected include: Robert Smith, Amy Diep*, Emelyn Caro, Ciara Polinice, Wah Ler Taw*, Amy Sosa, and Law Htoo.

The asterisk denotes that they are first chairs.

Haley Rotenberger directs the KHMS orchestra.

HGMS band students selected include: Evelyn Moreno, Lauren Lightner, Emma Wheeler, and Angel Robledo.

KHMS band students selected include: Kaylin Nonhof, Olivia Holguin, Skylee Stark, Aiden Valdivia, Jacob Pammenter, Jacob Vela, Anabel Reyes, Ricky Bailey, and Alexis Peitz.

Violet Dubois directs the middle school bands.