GCHS students selected to district jazz band

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High School had 11 students complete the Southwest District of Kansas Music Educators Association virtual audition process on Sept. 24 for the District Honor Jazz Band.

Students were selected to perform include:

Joshua Martinez, tenor saxophone 1; Andrew Moreno, tenor saxophone 2; Alonso Guevara, baritone saxophone; Meara Bergstrom, trumpet 1; Kyle Miller, trumpet 2; Ivan Rivas, trumpet 3; Ryan Ochampaugh, trombone 3; and Juan Moya, trombone 4. Makenna Metheny, bass, is an alternate.

Students from Garden City High School comprise over half of the 15 member band.

The students that qualified for the band will be performing at the 2021 SWKMEA Honor District Jazz Band concert on Nov. 6 in Dodge City.

The GCHS band director is Lyle Sobba.