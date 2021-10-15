GCHS to present seminar on digital parenting

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School counselors will present “How to be a Good Digital Parent” at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the commons area at the high school.

Speakers from the community will provide information about the risks of social media and other digital activities and what parents should be aware of with technology. There will be strategies provided on how to use technology wisely and on digital parenting skills.

This seminar is for parents of all ages of children.

The high school counselors are holding a series of parent outreach seminars during the school year.