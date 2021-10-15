Jennifer Cunningham to be city attorney for Garden City, resigns as deputy city manager

Telegram Staff

Jennifer Cunningham, city of Garden City Assistant City Manager, announced her resignation effective at the end of 2021.

She will join Doering, Grisell & Cunningham, P.A., where she will assume the responsibilities of City Attorney with the retirement of Randy Grisell, the current City Attorney, at the end of the year.

Cunningham said she is thankful to all of the city's employees and the love and support they have shown her and is looking forward to her new role within the city.

"I had the opportunity to work with many departments, and I’m grateful for every experience I had. I want to thank the community for all of their added value to my life and career," she said. "Although my role is changing, I will still be a part of the City of Garden City, working for Doering, Grisell & Cunningham, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to move our community forward,

Matt Allen, City Manager of Garden City, praised Cunningham's contributions to the city.

"Her talent, energy and enthusiasm for city government and this community allowed the City to accomplish a considerable volume of projects and administrative improvements during her tenure," he said. "While she will certainly be missed in the Deputy City Manager role, her transition to Doering, Grisell & Cunningham will keep her connected to working for the community. She is one of the most talented public servants I’ve worked with, and everything that made her effective in her work for the City will transfer well into her new job."

Cunningham began working for the city in 2012 as the City Prosecutor. A year later she was promoted to overseeing all Municipal Court functions and personnel.

In 2015 Cunningham was named the city's Assistant City Manager. While in that position she oversaw Municipal Court, Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City Regional Airport, Lee Richardson Zoo, IT & Communications, The Big Pool, Garden City Police Department and Garden City Fire Department.