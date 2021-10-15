College fair planned at GCHS

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High School will host a College Planning Conference from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the GCHS gymnasium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

The conference will have over 50 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military representatives on campus to visit with students and share information about their institutions.

The conference is held to help answer students' questions about higher education. Junior and senior students and parents are invited to attend the event.

For more information about the conference contact KaeLee Armstrong, GCHS Career Counselor, at karmstrong@gckschools.com, 620-805-5426.